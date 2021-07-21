Former player turned pundit, Scott Minto, has said it’s nonsense to give any further thought to the notion that Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, will be allowed to move on this summer.

With his contract running down, there were rumours that Hendo, as he’s affectionately known, would end up leaving, but Minto isn’t having any of it.

He legitimately asked talkSPORT’s Hugh Woozencroft why the player would even countenance leaving the reds, suggesting that it’s not about the money.