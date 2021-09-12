(Photo) Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott makes fan’s day after horror injury put him in hospital

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott may well be in hospital in a great deal of pain, but that’s not preventing him making time for his fans and showing his class.

Elliott suffered a serious injury during Liverpool’s clash with Leeds United this afternoon. His ankle was clearly not in the position it ought to have been as he held it aloft and screamed in pain.

The road to recovery has already begun for Elliott, who will spend a period of time in hospital to undergo the necessary scans and determine the extent of the damage done to his ankle.

Elliott has made the most out of being in hospital by putting a great big smile on the face of a young boy who too suffered a broken bone during a football match today. This is class.

Class from Harvey Elliott ? pic.twitter.com/q1RS91gKvu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 12, 2021

It’s remarkable to think that, following the physical and emotional toll today’s events will have taken on Elliott, he still managed to do something so special for a young fan who also faces a period of recovery.

Of course, the boy will be gutted to have broken his arm and will miss being out on the pitch every bit as much as Elliott, but getting a shirt and a boot off of a Liverpool player will do wonders for his mood.