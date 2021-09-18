The atmosphere at Newcastle United remains toxic, both on and off the pitch.

A lack of investment in the first-team across the summer has made Steve Bruce’s job harder than it was already going to be, with the long-suffering Toon Army having to endure below-par performances and rumours of training ground scuffles between players and staff.

Bruce’s appointment has always been a sore point, and one has to question just how much input he has as the manager, after he was seen timidly standing by on the touchline in the Leeds game, deferring to one of his backroom staff, who ended up giving Matt Ritchie instructions.

If not now, when is Bruce actually going to grab his team by the scruff of the neck and drag them up the table?