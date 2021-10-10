Newcastle United are reportedly not yet likely to target the transfers of the calibre that Manchester City brought in when they were first taken over by wealthy owners back in 2008.

The Sky Blues became one of the richest clubs in the world overnight and quickly flexed their financial muscle with a big move for Robinho, who joined from Real Madrid.

However, there will be no such statement signing early on for Newcastle following their Saudi takeover this week, according to the Daily Mail.

The report suggests it’s more likely that the Magpies will look to strengthen in midfield with one of two Premier League stars in the form of Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, or Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan from Chelsea at Crystal Palace.

Tielemans is a fine player who could be a smart signing to kick-start a new era at Newcastle, while Gallagher also looks a promising talent who could help the club have a big future.

Eurosport recently reported that Chelsea have high hopes for Gallagher, so Blues fans might not be too pleased to see the youngster being eyed up by Newcastle.

It surely depends on how much money NUFC offer for Gallagher, though, as it might be hard to turn down a big bid for someone who would surely continue to face plenty of big names ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.