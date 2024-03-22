It will be fascinating to see how Chelsea navigate the summer transfer window.

Facing a possible punishment for failure to remain within the confines of Financial Fair Play’s (FFP) strict profit and loss margins, Chelsea, following a £1 billion spending spree, await to learn their fate (The Sun).

In desperate need of player sales to help balance the books, Chelsea’s end-of-season to-do list will see owner Todd Boehly forced to sanction several outgoings.

One name most linked with a summer exit is Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues no closer to offering Conor Gallagher new contract

The midfielder has less than 18 months left on his contract, and having come through the Blues’ youth academy, his proposed sale would represent 100 per cent profit on the club’s accounts.

Consequently, the 24-year-old, despite being Mauricio Pochettino’s most-used player this season, is being linked with a transfer away. London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been the side most linked — chairman Daniel Levy has yet to lodge a formal bid.

The Lilywhites are expected to approach Chelsea once the summer window opens, however, irrespective of this, the player’s preference is to remain at Stamford Bridge.

There will be some concern among fans though, and that’s because, according to a recent report from HITC, the Blues have “shown little desire to extend the midfielder’s stay” – also worrying news for Pochettino who believes the 24-year-old is a ‘priceless‘ option to have in his squad.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s senior first team in 2022, Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, has scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 83 games in all competitions.