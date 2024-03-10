“As of right now” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have yet to make progress when it comes to renewing Conor Gallagher’s contract.

The midfielder has less than 18 months left on his deal and faces an uncertain future.

The situation has been further complicated by Chelsea’s recent financial report, which shows the club have made significant losses over the last two years.

The club must now offload players to balance their books, and with Gallagher being a home-grown talent, his proposed sale would represent 100 per cent profit.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea.

However, with the 24-year-old one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most trusted players, the club’s fanbase has been divided when it comes to the prospect of owner Todd Boehly sanctioning his sale.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Spurs still want Conor Gallagher

And although the midfielder’s future remains up in the air, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update, particularly on Spurs’ long-term interest, which, according to the Italian guru, ‘hasn’t gone anywhere’.

“Chelsea haven’t decided what to do about Conor Gallagher and his contractual situation yet,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“[…] Tottenham’s interest hasn’t gone anywhere though. It’s been there since last summer, but as of right now, I am not aware of any negotiations, including a contract offer or any bids.”

Failure to extend Gallagher’s deal between now and the end of the season will almost certainly see suitors come to the table. Every day that passes makes Chelsea’s number 23 an even more attractive option.

