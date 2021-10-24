Manchester United captain Harry Maguire looked absolutely shell-shocked as he apologised to the club’s fans for the 5-0 defeat against Liverpool this evening.

Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick in a stunning performance for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it’s clear that it’s left Maguire a little shaken.

See below as the England international made it clear he wanted to apologise to Man Utd’s fans for the performance that he struggled to explain…

? "We apologise to the fans, it's nowhere near good enough." Harry Maguire apologises to the Manchester United fans for their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/M5sPhhDJ33 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Maguire will now be really tested as United captain, as he’ll have a key role in trying to lift the rest of the squad.

Judging from his body language in this clip, however, it’s not obvious he’s the man to do it.