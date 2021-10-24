Video: Harry Maguire looks shell-shocked as he apologises to Man United fans after Liverpool thrashing

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire looked absolutely shell-shocked as he apologised to the club’s fans for the 5-0 defeat against Liverpool this evening.

Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick in a stunning performance for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it’s clear that it’s left Maguire a little shaken.

See below as the England international made it clear he wanted to apologise to Man Utd’s fans for the performance that he struggled to explain…

Maguire will now be really tested as United captain, as he’ll have a key role in trying to lift the rest of the squad.

Judging from his body language in this clip, however, it’s not obvious he’s the man to do it.

