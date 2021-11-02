Mikel Arteta & Edu in disagreement over the future of Arsenal youngster

Arsenal could reportedly have a bit of a problem on their hands regarding the future of highly-rated young centre-back William Saliba.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Marseille for the season, having barely had any opportunities in the Arsenal first-team due to ongoing doubts from manager Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, as it seems Arteta is in disagreement with technical director Edu over Saliba’s future, with the Brazilian chief keen to see the Frenchman make it at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba looked a huge prospect during his time at Saint-Etienne, prompting Arsenal to pay big money to sign him ahead of rivals Tottenham, but it’s been a challenging start for him in north London.

Even if Saliba has the backing of Edu, it could be difficult for him to win over Arteta and finally break into the Arsenal first-team.

The Gunners signed Ben White from Brighton in a £50million transfer this summer, which will surely only push Saliba further down the pecking order once he returns from his loan spell.

Arsenal fans will just have to hope Saliba can impress in his time in Ligue 1 and show Arteta that he’s worth keeping around for the long term.