Video: ‘It’s embarrassing’ – Pundit slams de Gea over histrionics in Man United v Arsenal game

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The goal that Emile Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night has been mired in controversy, thanks to Man United keeper, David de Gea, lying prone on the floor as the ball went in.

After deliberation between the officials, the goal was correctly awarded, however, talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, has slammed de Gea’s part in the goal.

MORE: Klopp’s respect for Benitez

The Spaniard was injured after he was trodden on by team-mate, Fred, but Cundy has said he should be embarrassed by staying down and allowing the Gunners the opportunity to take the lead.

More Stories David de Gea Emile Smith Rowe Fred Jamie O'Hara jason cundy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.