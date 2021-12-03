The goal that Emile Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night has been mired in controversy, thanks to Man United keeper, David de Gea, lying prone on the floor as the ball went in.

After deliberation between the officials, the goal was correctly awarded, however, talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, has slammed de Gea’s part in the goal.

The Spaniard was injured after he was trodden on by team-mate, Fred, but Cundy has said he should be embarrassed by staying down and allowing the Gunners the opportunity to take the lead.