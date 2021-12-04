With only a few weeks to go until the opening of the January transfer window, players such as Kylian Mbappe will be free to negotiate with other clubs, with a view to moving on for free in the summer.

According to AS, Real Madrid remain convinced that they will prise the French World Cup winner from Paris Saint-Germain, despite the best efforts of the Ligue Un giants to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

It would seem that Mbappe is hell bent on the move, in order to move out of the shadow of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In so doing, he could become the main man again with Los Blancos, however, he should take a look at Neymar’s career since departing Barcelona, and use that as the yardstick.

The Brazilian clearly wanted to be top dog and was never going to be so whilst Messi was at Barcelona.

He’s never hit the same heights since, and was a distant 16th place in the Ballon d’Or voting, with Messi winning a record-breaking seventh.

Clearly, Mbappe similarly needs his ego massaging, but that isn’t the basis for which to be signing for Spain’s biggest team.