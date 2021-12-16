Man City still keen on Harry Kane but striker prefers transfer to surprise club

Last summer saw Tottenham Hotspur come close to losing star striker Harry Kane. The England international appeared to publicly push for a move elsewhere and the one club who seemed most likely to capture him was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, after splashing a huge £100m record fee on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, the Citizens’ pursuit of Kane came to an abrupt end and according to recent reports, although Guardiola still admires the Three Lions’ captain, the striker’s preference has now changed.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claims Kane would like to test himself by plying his trade in La Liga and more specifically for Real Madrid.

Although Manchester City’s interest is understood to have not died down completely, as well as manager Antonio Conte giving the striker’s transfer the green light, Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy is reluctant to see their star forward move to a direct domestic rival.

Therefore, in an attempt to get his wish and seal a bumper move to one of Europe’s heavy-hitters – a club that stands a chance of winning the prestigious Champions League, Kane is believed to be desperate to move to Real Madrid.

The English attacker may not get his wish though as club president Florentino Perez is prioritising a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland over both Kane and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who is also believed to want out.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Kane has the potential to go down as the best player never to win a major trophy.

At the age of 28, the striker’s best days are now limited and if a move does not happen within the next two seasons, fans will fear it may never happen at all.

The biggest problem for Kane in recent times has been the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following what has been a turbulent two years for football clubs’ finance departments, with very few world-class attackers available, when it comes to prioritising – age will play a huge factor and unfortunately for Kane, up against the likes of Haaland, who is still just 21 – he just simply cannot compete.