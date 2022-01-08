Newcastle United suffered defeat today at the hands of Cambridge United, amid growing fears about the clubs long term future in the Premier League.

The FA Cup third round threw up it’s first major shock of the round when Newcastle were beaten 1-0 at home by League One side Cambridge United courtesy of Joe Ironside’s goal 56 minutes in.

Newcastle’s struggles are nothing new to The Magpies this season, with the side struggling to scrape points together in the Premier League.

Following the Saudi-backed PIF takeover earlier in the season, Newcastle have been heavily backed to spend big this window and have already signed England International Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, who started the game today.

However, Newcastle still need to invest heavily in their defence if they are going to secure their position in the Premier League going beyond this season. And two players they are targeting to help them achieve that objective are Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

That is according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has reported that Newcastle are keen on both despite having a bid rejected for Carlos by Sevilla.

Botman and Carlos are the pair of central defenders Newcastle see as the new starting partnership at the club, with Botman occupying the left and Carlos the right.

One thing for certain is Newcastle cannot hope to progress as a club with the current crop of defenders being improve upon massively.