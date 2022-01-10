Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a new left-back at the moment due to the blow of losing Ben Chilwell to injury, most likely for the rest of the season.

The Blues won’t want to be relying on Marcos Alonso too much, and it could make sense for them to bring someone in, at least as a short-term option.

The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea could recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, but another opportunity may have presented itself if the latest transfer news from Spain is to be believed.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona could surprisingly be ready to let go of long-serving left-back Jordi Alba, with new manager Xavi seemingly unconvinced by him.

This surely means Chelsea could try opening talks over a loan move for Alba, or perhaps a short-term deal on a permanent transfer that would allow the experienced Spain international to carry on playing at the top level for a little longer.

Alba will turn 33 in March, so it might be time for him to think about a new challenge, and it may be that he’s no longer ideally suited to being Barca’s first choice.

At Chelsea, he could still have an important role to play, but as more of a squad player to fill in for Chilwell while he’s out, and later to perhaps provide leadership and experience in the dressing room.

This could be similar to the role Thiago Silva has played since moving to Stamford Bridge, with the veteran Brazilian also no longer really capable of playing 90 minutes every few days.

It will be interesting to see if any suitors come in for Alba, but it would be good to see this top player and experienced professional have a spell in England if possible.