Liverpool fans will be delighted to learn that the club have now reached an agreement over a transfer fee for starlet Fabio Carvalho, who has been a heavily linked with a switch to Anfield over the course of the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have struck an agreement of a €10m transfer fee with Fulham after a two-hour meeting this evening.

Carvalho was born in Portugal and spent time in the Benfica academy before he moved to England, where he starred for lower-league side Balham and was eventually snapped up by Fulham.

The Portuguese talent, who represents England at youth international level, broke into the first-team as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League last season and since established himself as an important player for the senior team and exciting prospect to keep an eye on.

Romano adds that a five-year contract awaits the 19-year-old at Liverpool, who are now racing against the clock to seal this transfer before the deadline at midnight after the late breakthrough.

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, agreement in place for total fee around €10m after 2 hours meeting tonight. Five year deal ready for Carvalho. ??? #LFC Time to prepare paperworks and sign before midnight then… here we go. He’ll stay at Fulham on loan. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Carvalho has made 19 appearances for the west London outfit this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in a rise to stardom that has encouraged Liverpool to take the plunge.

It’s added that Carvalho will remain on loan with Fulham for the remainder of the season, in a major coup for the Cottagers as they won’t lose out on a massive piece of their promotion push.

The Athletic report that Carvalho has been undergoing his medical in London this evening.

Carvalho features as a No.10, offering Jurgen Klopp and the Reds a bright bundle of creativity for the future.