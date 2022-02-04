Cristiano Ronaldo is normally incredibly reliable from the penalty spot, but this was not the case tonight as he squandered his shot from 12 yards out.

Manchester United have already hit the bar through Jadon Sancho tonight, and while they have certainly been the more dominant team, an early goal would have done them a world of good.

And most punters would certainly have bet on Ronaldo to be the man to open the scoring when Paul Pogba was brought down inside the area.

Ronaldo is widely recognised as one of the best penalty taker’s around, and has not missed one yet this season for United. However, he dragged his shot wide of the post.

While tonight’s miss was the fourth of his Old Trafford career overall, it was the first miss from the spot in a Red Devils shirt for 14 years when he missed a penalty against Barcelona in 2008.

Luckily for Ronaldo, Sancho has since put the hosts ahead.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from FA Cup and ITV