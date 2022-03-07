Man United ace remains on list of options for PSG to replace attacking superstar

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford remains a transfer target for French superclub Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are have been looking for solutions to fill the void which will be left by French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is expected is leave in the summer when his contract runs out.

And the French club have Rashford on their list of options to replace him, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with these rumours growing more intense following news today that Rashford is considering his future with The Red Devils.

Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. ????????? #PSG No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now – Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Rashford has struggled for both form and fitness since coming back into United’s squad this season following a long injury lay-off from an operation he undertook after Euro 2020.

As a result, the 24-year-old has found himself out of favour in recent weeks under Ralf Rangnick, with United’s latest academy product Anthony Elanga often being preferred.

United are due for a changing of the guard in the summer, with Rangnick set to move upstairs into a consultancy role and a number of attacking players set to leave the club in the summer.

With this in mind, Rashford could wait to see who takes the vacant position, and understand his role under them before taking a final decision should any interested parties come calling for him.

His contract runs until 2023 but there is also an optional extension which will likely be triggered in the event of failing to agree a new deal before it runs into the final six months.