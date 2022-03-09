Arsenal legend admits he can’t put a price on “elite” Bukayo Saka amid Liverpool transfer speculation

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has discussed the future of Bukayo Saka amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

The England international has risen up from the Gunners’ academy to become one of their most important players, and was a joy to watch at the weekend as he scored a screamer in the 3-2 win away to Watford.

It’s easy to imagine that a big name like Liverpool might soon knock on Arsenal’s door about Saka, who looks the perfect fit for a fast and attack-minded team challenging for the biggest trophies.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Thomas said that he was pleased to see the quality of attacking football from Arsenal at Vicarage Road, and praised Saka in particular.

“It was great to see a free flowing performance going forwards for Arsenal,” Thomas said. “It brought back a slight laziness in defending which Arteta came out and said he wasn’t happy about, but it’s always great to see the players scoring goals. Long may it continue in the fight for that top four position.

What is Saka’s transfer value to Arsenal?

“I would hate to put a price on Saka. He is a tremendous talent and his mindset is so elite.

“I don’t think it is necessary to set a price for him as I fully expect Saka to be a main point in taking Arsenal back to challenging for the major honours.

“There are some amazing young talents across Europe and Saka is definitely in that conversation, but winning and contributing to the team will be his focus.”

Thomas has made similar comments about Saka’s situation before, giving us this response when asked about the 20-year-old possibly joining Liverpool: “I have seen the stories about Saka pop up recently but I see no truth in them.

“The Salah contract situation is obviously where the links are coming from, but I don’t see why Saka would leave just yet.

“He is a regular starter in Arteta’s team and is playing really well. Being linked to Liverpool is a compliment to most, but I think that’s all it will be.”