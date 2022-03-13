Transfer insider gives major Cristiano Ronaldo update

Transfer insider Dean Jones has given an update on the future of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has come under criticism in recent weeks for multiple reasons. Missing key games, a lack of pressing, and a lack of goals. The Portuguese answered those critics with a hattrick against Tottenham at the weekend, scoring the winner in the process.

This hasn’t stopped the rumours of him leaving the club, however, with transfer insider Jones speaking out on the current situation, via GIVEMESPORT.

“With every week that passes, it’s looking more likely that Ronaldo now goes. I think it was worth a try for both, but I think you could now make an argument on both sides of it that it would be better for both parties if Ronaldo moves on to something else.”

This won’t be the news United fans wanted to hear, with the 37-year-old being a hero at Old Trafford. Despite not hitting the heights he has done at previous clubs, Ronaldo is still providing goals and most importantly, in huge moments of games.

Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger, so United should be looking for a new striker regardless. However, the ideal situation should be to bring in a young forward, who can learn from the experience and talent of one of the greatest to have ever played the game.