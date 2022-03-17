Approach made: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Manchester United enquiry

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about hiring Thomas Tuchel as their next manager, but his response seems to be that he’s happy where he is.

The Chelsea manager could undoubtedly make a fine appointment for Man Utd at the moment, with some arguing that there’s a bit of a shortage of quality options out there for them at the moment.

Two of the very best managers in world football are probably the two managing their biggest rivals right now – Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Tuchel isn’t far off, however, and the uncertain situation at Chelsea right now could mean he’s a realistic target.

Unfortunately for them, it seems the German tactician is happy where he is and not thinking about a possible move to Old Trafford…

As Florian Pletternberg explains in the tweet above, Tuchel loves Chelsea and life in London, despite the interest from United.

It’s interesting to see MUFC firm up their interest with an approach of sorts, however, as they’re clearly strongly considering the Champions League winner.

Elsewhere, the Manchester Evening News report that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag remains the club’s first choice.

