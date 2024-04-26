Man United target comments on “pleasant topic” as fans of European giants want him to stay

Man United target Thomas Tuchel says that Bayern Munich fans wanting him to stay is a “pleasant topic” but admits that he is not focussed on that ahead of a big week for the European giants.

The Bundesliga club host Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend before facing Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

This campaign has been very underwhelming for Bayern but their run in Europe has sparked up support for Tuchel as he prepares to leave at the end of the season.

Some fans of the Munch outfit would like the German coach to stay at the Allianz Arena and speaking about this topic at his press conference on Friday, the 50-year-old says that it is “pleasant” but not something he is focused on.

“For me, this is a pleasant topic that people want to keep me here. But it has no priority for me,” Tuchel said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t want to take it as an excuse or distraction. We are in full focus on the final games.”

Thomas Tuchel interested in the Man United job

Many outlets, such as Christian Falk, have reported that Tuchel wants the Man United job should the Premer League club sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Football Insider are reporting that the German coach and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi are the two top contenders for the manager’s role at Old Trafford and the former Chelsea coach’s credentials will likely put him ahead of the Italian.

The report states that it’s increasingly likely the Dutchman will head out of the exit door at Old Trafford before next season due to the poor campaign that has unfolded over the past few months and with Tuchel being a free agent, there is a high chance he could take over from Ten Hag.