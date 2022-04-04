The mood in the Manchester United dressing room seems to be at an all-time low as this difficult season goes on.

The Red Devils were poor in their 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City at the weekend, and it seems to have worsened the mood among the squad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Man Utd players were also supposedly surprised to see Marcus Rashford left on the bench by Ralf Rangnick for this game, according to the report, and it does seem a pretty baffling call by the interim manager.

Rashford has not been at his best this season, but with United short of other attacking options, it’s strange to see Rangnick use players like Bruno Fernandes out of position up front instead of giving the England international an opportunity.

One imagines Rashford will be a popular figure in the club’s dressing room after forming a key part of the squad for so long now, so it makes sense that this strange decision has backfired on Rangnick.