Liverpool legend picks out two "outstanding" performers from win at Newcastle

Liverpool FC
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised the performances of Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez in yesterday’s win away to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Reds kept up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City with a hard-fought 1-0 win at St James’ Park, with Naby Keita’s goal settling a close game and briefly sending Jurgen Klopp’s side top of the table before City beat Leeds United later in the day.

With a busy fixture schedule at the moment, Klopp had to rotate his Liverpool side quite heavily against Newcastle, with big names like Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold all dropped to the bench.

Tweeting after the game, Carragher picked out two unsung heroes who he felt were “outstanding” in this important victory…

Robertson is often one of LFC’s most important players, but he really stepped up in this game in the absence of so many other stars.

Gomez, meanwhile, has not played a lot of first-team football this season, but has shown himself to be Mr Reliable whenever he’s been called upon, doing a superb job yesterday to ensure Alexander-Arnold wasn’t badly missed at right-back.

