Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man United have De Jong plan, Spurs in talks for defender and Arsenal make Belgian midfield priority

So, without further ado, read on to find out the latest in Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, the Championship wonderkid Spurs are in talks for, who Arsenal view as their top summer midfield priority and much more…

Erik Ten Hag considers Frenkie de Jong a ‘statement’ signing…

Man United are working hard to try and sign Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag considers him more than a great midfielder, almost a “statement” on the part of the club in wanting to start a new era with a player of excellent quality and international level.

Barcelona wants an €85m fee to let Frenkie leave this summer, Man United hope to be able to change the player’s mind in more ways: the club’s project to return to the Champions League as early as 2023, the relationship with Ten Hag, who would consider him untouchable in his project, Barcelona’s needs to sell some player to improve their economic situation. It won’t be easy, but Man United have not given up yet.

Man United have other midfield targets…

Man United will certainly need more reinforcements in midfield. The club’s internal strategy, however, is focused on working on priorities: a new centre-back, a new centre-midfielder, a new striker and then evaluating the other positions.

Ten Hag wants to be certain in every single role. Man United explored Kalvin Phillips’ situation more than a month ago, but it is another difficult negotiation for the player’s will and because Leeds United dream of holding onto him again, meanwhile Man City have entered the race.

Marco Asensio can become an opportunity for many clubs on the transfer market only if he does not renew his contract with Real Madrid, to date he is still in negotiations with the Spanish club.

Spurs frontrunners for Championship wonderkid…

Djed Spence has already received many important approaches from clubs for next season since March.

Behind the scenes, Bayern Munich tried to start a negotiation before retiring from the race as the Noussair Mazraoui (initially close to joining Barcelona) opportunity opened up.

Now, Spurs are still in contact for Spence and consider him a possibility for their right-wing, but Fabio Paratici is always able to have three or four targets in the same position; Nottingham Forest is already trying to find an agreement with Middlesbrough to have Spence in the Premier League. Surprises are not excluded.

Arsenal makes Leicester City star summer midfield priority…

Arsenal are taking their time in choosing the new midfielder.

Ruben Neves and Arthur Melo have been two names on the list for some time, two very popular players in the club; the priority as of now goes to Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal has already started contacts with the player’s camp for weeks and Tielemans is considered an opportunity on the market because he will not sign a new contract with Leicester City. There are two other clubs in contact with his agent, but next week it can be important to really understand if Arsenal is willing to bid for Tielemans or change their strategy. The request is around €35/40m.

Richarlison could leave Everton but wants Premier League stay…

There is still no close or advanced negotiation for either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison, it will take time to understand their future.

As things stand, Richarlison has serious possibilities to leave the club: the Brazilian is open to a new solution in the event of offers while having maximum respect for Everton, he would like to stay in the Premier League and changed agents in April precisely in view of a possible transfer already this summer.

I think his future may be linked to the choice of Gabriel Jesus, a sort of “domino” of Brazilian strikers in the coming weeks.