With Edinson Cavani departing on a free transfer, Manchester United will be in need of another striker to rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite Ronaldo banging in the goals last season, there’s no doubt he is going to struggle to continue to play the majority of games at the age of 37. His physique is still as good as most in the Premier League, but with the fixture schedule in England becoming more congested, Manchester United will need a striker to compete with the Portuguese star.

One of those now being linked is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United will make an attempt to sign the 33-year-old if his move to Barcelona collapses.

Can Manchester United fit Ronaldo and Lewandowski in the same team?

With Manchester United and Erik ten Hag usually using a system with only one striker, it will be interesting to see how the Dutch manager fits both Ronaldo and Lewandowski in the team.

Both players are entering the latter stages of their career, but neither will be wanting to spend the majority of their season on the bench. A move to Barcelona would likely see Lewandowski start almost every game, so the Spanish club may hold an advantage over Manchester United in the race to secure his signature.