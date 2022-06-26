Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard has failed to agree terms with Burnley after arriving at the club for a medical.

Ballard has spent three consecutive years out on loan from Arsenal, and spent last season in the Championship with Millwall. The 22-year-old became a regular in the London side, and the Northern Ireland international was close to sealing a permanent move away from Arsenal.

Ballard was set to have a medical at Burnley, who recently appointed Vincent Kompany as their manager, but according to The Athletic, he failed to agree terms with the club.

The prospect of working with one of the best centre-backs to have graced the Premier League must have been exciting for Ballard, being a defender himself, but unfortunately, terms couldn’t be agreed.

Dropping down a league to progress his career is probably the smart move for Ballard, who stands little chance of making the grade at Arsenal as it stands.

Ballard has spent time on loan in League Two, League One, and most recently in the Championship, where he excelled with an impressive season for Millwall.

Due to Arsenal having Ben White, Gabriel, Rob Holding, and William Saliba at the club, the 22-year-old needs to make the tough decision to leave the club he’s been at since he was eight years old.