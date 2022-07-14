Everton owner states club is not for sale following recent rumours of £500m takeover

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted that the club is not up for sale after reports he was ready to sanction a £500m takeover.

The Everton billionaire is said to have been in talks with Peter Kenyon’s consortium, with the former Chelsea CEO initially hoping to complete the deal this month. Two weeks ago, the American group were said to be in advanced talks to buy the Toffees reported Football Insider, but those talks never materialised into anything concrete.

Everton fans expressed their unhappiness with Moshiri during last season’s relegation campaign after years of stagnation, poor transfer business and the relegation battle itself; though the owner is determined to battle on and asked fans to judge their transfer dealings next summer.

What did the Everton owner say about the sale?

Commenting on the rumours of a sale, Moshiri stated via the Daily Mail: ‘There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently – even takeovers – but I want to clarify that there is no ‘for sale’ sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club.

‘It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities and, as I have been transparent about, I am focused on completing the financing for our fantastic new stadium as well as strengthening the playing squad and that might include a minority investment. That will continue.

Moshiri continued: ‘My commitment to the Club remains strong and focused and Kevin Thelwell and the Chairman are currently working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

‘There will be new signings and I would ask supporters to judge us at the end of the transfer window – not now – and to listen to official club channels for information.”

Moshiri has been at Everton since 2016 when the businessman sold his stake in Arsenal to business partner Alisher Usmanov and went on to buy a 49.9% stake in the Merseyside club as reported by the BBC. The Everton owner increased his stake in the club to 94% in January and insisted on his commitment to delivering success over the coming years reported the Guardian.

This could be seen as Moshiri’s last chance to prove himself to Everton fans if he has not already crossed that line after last season’s performances.