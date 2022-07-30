Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, who is also a target for Arsenal.

According to L’Equipe, as quoted by HITC, Paqueta is on City’s radar and will make a push for the 24-year-old Brazilian if Bernardo Silva departs Manchester this summer.

Paqueta would serve as Silva’s replacement should he leave the club, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the Portuguese star, as reported by Sport.

This will come as a blow to Arsenal, who, according to Goal, are also interested in acquiring the attacker’s signature. Goal also reports that Lyon are asking for £67m (€80m) for the Brazil international.

Although Mikel Arteta has already enjoyed a productive summer with three big signings, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Gunner boss will want to boost his attack further to compete for a Champions League spot next season.

If Pep Guardiola does manage to seal a deal for Silva, then surely Paqueta would instead choose a club already competing in the Champions League.

However, it seems this could all boil down to whether Barcelona sells Frenkie de Jong to free up finances and make a serious move for Silva.

Paqueta, who joined Lyon from AC Milan in 2020 for £18m (Transfermarkt), had an impressive 2021/22 campaign which saw him score 11 goals and make seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.