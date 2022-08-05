Fabrizio Romano gives update on Everton midfield targets

Everton are closing in on Ligue 1 duo Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new campaign.

The Toffees are looking to avoid a repeat of last year and will hope to fight further up the Premier League table over the coming months.

Fans of the club were worried only a few weeks ago as the Merseyside club had done very little business and lost 4-0 to Minnesota United during pre-season but now that looks to have changed.

Lampard has brought in James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre so far, with two more now close to a Goodison Park move.

Everton have already agreed a £33m move for Onana, reports Dominic King, with the 20-year-old set for a medical tomorrow states Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian international will join Frank Lampard’s side until June 2027 and there is a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

Once that is complete, the Merseyside club will complete the return of Gueye. The 32-year-old hasn’t been called up by PSG for their opening Ligue 1 match at the weekend as the midfielder’s move to England is close, states Romano.

Both signings are the next two in the door at Everton as the Toffees look to climb their way back up the PremierLeague table.