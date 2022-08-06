Video: Kulusevski’s wonderful finish gives Tottenham comfortable lead

Tottenham have responded marvellously since going behind against Southampton and currently lead the Saints 4-1. 

A Ward-Prowse volley put Antonio Conte’s men behind early on but Dejan Kulusevski has decided to put on a show for the Tottenham faithful.

The 22-year-old got Spurs back in the game with an assist for Ryan Sessegnon’s equaliser and has now added a fourth much later to kill off the match.

The winger received the ball from Emerson Royal in the box before opening his body to finish impeccable.

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 1

