Video: Kulusevski’s wonderful finish gives Tottenham comfortable lead

Tottenham have responded marvellously since going behind against Southampton and currently lead the Saints 4-1.

A Ward-Prowse volley put Antonio Conte’s men behind early on but Dejan Kulusevski has decided to put on a show for the Tottenham faithful.

The 22-year-old got Spurs back in the game with an assist for Ryan Sessegnon’s equaliser and has now added a fourth much later to kill off the match.

The winger received the ball from Emerson Royal in the box before opening his body to finish impeccable.

