Video: Kulusevski’s wonderful finish gives Tottenham comfortable lead

Tottenham have responded marvellously since going behind against Southampton and currently lead the Saints 4-1.
A Ward-Prowse volley put Antonio Conte’s men behind early on but Dejan Kulusevski has decided to put on a show for the Tottenham faithful.
The 22-year-old got Spurs back in the game with an assist for Ryan Sessegnon’s equaliser and has now added a fourth much later to kill off the match.
The winger received the ball from Emerson Royal in the box before opening his body to finish impeccable.
Kulusevski is a star ?
What a goal ?#COYS | #Tottenham | #COYS
— Spurs On Tap Podcast (@SpursOnTap) August 6, 2022
Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 1