Tottenham ace claims Postecoglou is not using him in his best position

Tottenham attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has made it clear that he doesn’t think he’s currently playing in his best position under Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Sweden international has had a decent spell at Tottenham since joining from Juventus, initially on loan, and then permanently, but it seems he’s not entirely convinced that the club have been getting the best out of him.

Kulusevski has filled in a variety of roles and is capable of doing that, but he’s often ended up playing out wide and he has made it clear he sees himself as more of a central player, or number 10, in the long run.

Speaking during an interview with Tottenham’s official channel, Kulusevski said: “That was my position back then, mezzala (a half winger or wide central midfielder).

“Nah (when asked if this position at Spurs is now his role). I think that in the future – when I’m gonna be at my best – I think it’s gonna be in a central role, but for now, you know, you can adapt.”

THFC fans will hope Kulusevski is happy with how things are going at the club right now, but this might perhaps be a hint that things could be better, so it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou responds in some way.