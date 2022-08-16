No plans to remove Anthony Taylor from refereeing Chelsea matches

Chelsea will reportedly have to put up with referee Anthony Taylor taking charge of their matches again in the near future.

According to the Daily Mail, there is no plan to remove Taylor from officiating the Blues, despite complaints from manager Thomas Tuchel after the weekend’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

This is not the first time Chelsea feel Taylor has shown bias against them, with fans flooding social media with their criticism of the 43-year-old.

Due to rotation of refs, it will be a while before Taylor is the man with the whistle in a Chelsea match, but the Mail report that there is no plan to remove him completely.

Tuchel is being investigated for his accusations against Taylor, with the German tactician making it clear that he and his players wouldn’t mind it if they didn’t have him in charge of their games again.

It seems unlikely that a professional match official would have an agenda against one team, but there’s no doubt that Taylor has made a few highly questionable decisions in Chelsea games that have caused a lot of controversy.