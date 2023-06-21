Video: Jose Mourinho given huge ban by UEFA for referee abuse

He is the master of the dark arts, but Roma’s Jose Mourinho went a step too far when abusing referee Anthony Taylor in last season’s Europa League final against Sevilla.
The Portuguese has this incredible habit of being able to deflect the narrative away from his players, and he was certainly on top form in that regard in the final.
Indeed, his berating of the official could be said to have had a direct impact on Taylor being abused at the airport on his way home from the match.
In any event, UEFA aren’t standing for such nonsense, and have handed him a four-game ban.
BREAKING: Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for four UEFA matches next season for abusing referee Anthony Taylor at the Europa League final ? pic.twitter.com/MujgoCYREc
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2023
