Video: Jose Mourinho given huge ban by UEFA for referee abuse

Europa League
Posted by

He is the master of the dark arts, but Roma’s Jose Mourinho went a step too far when abusing referee Anthony Taylor in last season’s Europa League final against Sevilla.

The Portuguese has this incredible habit of being able to deflect the narrative away from his players, and he was certainly on top form in that regard in the final.

Indeed, his berating of the official could be said to have had a direct impact on Taylor being abused at the airport on his way home from the match.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-West Ham star could make his old club millions thanks to 50% sell on clause
Erik ten Hag ready to speak with €40m target in order to seal Old Trafford move
Versatile Argentinian striker has been in talks with West Ham

In any event, UEFA aren’t standing for such nonsense, and have handed him a four-game ban.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Anthony Taylor Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.