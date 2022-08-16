Negotiations stall between Adrien Rabiot and Manchester United

With just sixteen days remaining in the transfer window, Manchester United’s only midfield signing has been Christian Eriksen so far. That is despite the fact it looked like the area that needed the most surgery this summer.

Following the departures of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, many had imagined that the Red Devils would be bringing in several options to replace the outgoings. With no news on the Frenkie de Jong pursuit, it appeared United had decided to go after Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot as an alternative.

The Italian giants are happy for Rabiot to leave after three underwhelming seasons in Turin and a deal has been done between the two clubs. However since a fee was agreed last week, there has been little sign of movement. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been stalling due to negotiations between the player’s agent and United, with the desired salary not within United’s expectations.

Veronique Rabiot, who is Rabiot’s agent as well as his mother, is notoriously difficult to deal with and it appears that is the case here again. Having joined Juventus on a free from Paris Saint-Germain, the French midfielder will be on high wages as a result. As time ticks on, it will likely come down to one of the parties becoming more desperate for the move to happen and thus lowering their demands to get the deal done.

 

