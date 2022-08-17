West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman’s future at Lyon seems to be in doubt this summer due to increased competition from Alexandre Lacazette up front, and West Ham are being mentioned as one of the Premier League teams who could swoop for him.

The Hammers, along with Wolves, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in Dembele, according to Foot Mercato, though it seems he’s not overly keen on any of those possible destinations.

Dembele has also been linked with a bigger name in the form of Manchester United, as per a report from the Manchester Evening News yesterday.

It remains to be seen where Dembele will end up, but he’d be another useful goal threat for David Moyes’ side, who have added Gianluca Scamacca to their squad this summer.

United also need more depth in attack, and Dembele is a decent enough goal-scorer, even if he flopped in a recent loan spell at Atletico Madrid.