Tottenham have suffered an early blow to their season as centre-back Cristian Romero has been ruled out for three to four weeks through injury.

The Argentine picked up a muscle injury during Spurs’ game with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, reports football.london, a match in which the defender was heavily involved in.

Romero was the subject of complaints made by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after the match as the 24-year-old was seen pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair ahead of Harry Kane’s 96th-minute equaliser.

The Argentine was also involved in a heated battle with Kai Havertz throughout the match but that never escalated into anything serious.

Romero is set to miss Tottenham’s next few matches which include Wolves, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and potentially Manchester City.

The centre-back has picked up several injuries since joining Tottenham last summer. The 24-year-old joined the club with a knee injury suffered in the Copa America final, then suffered a serious hamstring injury that kept him out for three months between November and February before a hip problem ruled him out of the final three matches of the North London club’s season as they finished fourth.

Tottenham are expected to do big things this season under Antonio Conte and Romero will be a big absentee for his side over the next few weeks. Their fixtures are all winnable without the Argentine but the Tottenham coach will want his best defender back for the trip to the Etihad.