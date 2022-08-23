Tottenham remain interested in Italian but Chelsea have now entered the race

Tottenham and Chelsea are now set to battle it out for Rome attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo emerged as an exciting young talent when bursting onto the scene in Italy, but injuries have slowed down his progression so far.

The Italian international missed a whole year of football, but recently returned to the Roma side last season.

Zaniolo recently suffered yet another injury, dislocating his shoulder at the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped clubs in England from showing an interest in him.

According to 90min, Tottenham remain interested in signing Zaniolo, and Chelsea have now also entered the race to secure his signature.

If either Chelsea or Tottenham can unlock Zaniolo’s full potential, and reignite his form produced before his injuries, then there’s no doubting he would be a fantastic piece of business for both Premier League clubs.

The Italian is still only 23 years old, so is yet to reach his full potential, and has his whole career ahead of him.

Chelsea and Tottenham both reportedly see Zaniolo as potential cover at wing-back, as well as playing in his more comfortable attacking positions, which could make him an adequate versatile squad option.