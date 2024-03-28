West Ham considering a move for Aston Villa flop

West Ham United are gearing up for the upcoming transfer window as they set their sights on potential targets.

The Hammers are reportedly interested in Nicolo Zaniolo, the Galatasaray midfielder currently on loan at Aston Villa.

According to the news outlet Calciomercato, West Ham are considering a move to sign Zaniolo this summer, having strong connections with the player’s agent, indicating a potential deal.

The Italian international joined the Villians last summer on a season-long loan deal, which included an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

Zaniolo hasn’t been a regular starter for Unai Emery’s side this season, making 31 appearances across all competitions, with 21 of them as a substitute, and scoring 3 goals.

Zaniolo could be a decent signing for West Ham

West Ham’s interest in the attacking midfielder is expected, as David Moyes aims to bolster his squad options with Zaniolo’s potential arrival.

The 24-year-old boasts a versatile profile, having been deployed in various attacking positions throughout the season. He has featured as a left-winger five times, in the attacking midfield role four times, as well as left midfielder and right-winger thrice.

Despite his low goal contributions, the Irons may still consider investing in Zaniolo, given his current market value of only €20 million. This figure could fall within the budget of the East London outfit.