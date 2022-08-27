Video: Odegaard draws Arsenal level with deflected effort

Arsenal are level at the Emirates as a deflected effort from Martin Odegaard has made it 1-1 against Fulham. 

The Cottagers took a shock lead in the match after a Gabriel mistake was pounced on by Mitrovic but the Gunners have responded in a fast fashion.

It only took eight minutes for Arsenal to equalise and it came after Bukayo Saka picked out a free Odegaard just outside the Fulham box, the midfielder then had a shot which took a deflection before going past former Gunner, Bernd Leno, in the away side’s goal.

