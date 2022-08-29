Cristiano Ronaldo is now open to a return to Italy with Napoli an option, and Victor Osimhen could join Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been uncertain for some time now, and there’s a good chance he could be leaving the club by the end of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag decided to only name Ronaldo on the bench in his last two games, possibly preparing for life without the Portuguese international.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via ESPN, Ronaldo is open to signing for Napoli this summer, and Osimhen could come the other way.

With Napoli competing in the Champions League, the attraction of joining the Italian club is understandable. Ronaldo has already spent some time in Italy, playing for Juventus before joining Manchester United.

Ronaldo is seen as one of the greatest players the competition has ever seen, and with little time left in his career, competing in Europe is important for the 37-year-old.

Manchester United are unable to offer him Champions League football, but finding a club willing to pay his wages is difficult. However, the report claims that Manchester United are so desperate to allow him to leave that they’d be willing to pay a portion of his salary at Napoli.