Video: Rob Holding makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after quality assist by Fabio Vieira

Arsenal have taken an early 2-0 lead against Glimt in their Europa League clash this evening, with Rob Holding heading in a second from a delightful Fabio Vieira cross.

The young Portuguese playmaker is enjoying himself this evening and showing great potential, with the quality of this pass showing the immense quality he has…

Fábio Vieira that is a DELICIOUS cross. ? pic.twitter.com/0PqvsM6w8q — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 6, 2022

GOAL | ARSENAL 2-0 BODO/GLIMT The second goal didn't take long Holding the goalscorer was there to make it count with a delicious cross from Fabio Viera #EuropaLeaguepic.twitter.com/jlZtPzH2qX — FOOTY HUB ?? (@Footyhub01) October 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Holding also finished it well, and Mikel Arteta will surely be pleased that his squad players are making the most of their opportunity to play this evening.