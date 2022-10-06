Video: Rob Holding makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after quality assist by Fabio Vieira

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken an early 2-0 lead against Glimt in their Europa League clash this evening, with Rob Holding heading in a second from a delightful Fabio Vieira cross.

The young Portuguese playmaker is enjoying himself this evening and showing great potential, with the quality of this pass showing the immense quality he has…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Holding also finished it well, and Mikel Arteta will surely be pleased that his squad players are making the most of their opportunity to play this evening.

More Stories Fabio Vieira Rob Holding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.