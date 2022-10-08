Marcus Rashford may prefer a new contract rather than leave Manchester United.

That’s the view of super-agent Rob Segal, who reckons the 24-year-old Englishman may be part of a ‘PR stunt’ when it comes to reports he is wanted by Arsenal.

A recent report from Football Insider suggested the Red Devils’ academy graduate is a target for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, but Segal suspects all may not be as it seems.

When quizzed on whether or not United would let Rashford leave and join a Premier League rival, Segal, who spoke in an exclusive interview, admitted they would.

“They [Man United] would sell him to Arsenal,” Segal said.

“There was a time when Danny Welbeck was in a similar position and he ended up going to Arsenal.”

However, going on to question whether or not Arsenal’s interest is genuine, Segal added: “It could be a PR stunt though, and if it is, United won’t fall for it. From a footballing perspective though, I am not even sure where he would fit in at Arsenal at the moment.

“I think what Man United will do, knowing he has up to two years left on his contract, is monitor his situation closely but they won’t panic.”

As things stand, Rashford has one year left on his deal but United retain the option to add another year, so the club are in no immediate danger of losing one of their most valuable players.

However, these latest reports will concern some fans, who will be hoping the 24-year-old does not swap Manchester for London.

Nevertheless, regardless of where Rashford ends up playing in the near future, this season has seen him turn his form around.

Favoured over star man Cristiano Ronaldo by new manager Erik ten Hag, the English attacker is repaying the faith shown in him by scoring five goals and providing another three assists in just eight games, in all competitions.