Radrizzani has negotiated a genius clause on Raphinha deal

Leeds United reportedly have a clause that could see them make even more money out of Raphinha’s summer transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international moved from Elland Road to the Nou Camp in a big-money move in the most recent transfer window, and there’s no doubt he’s been missed by his old club.

Still, Leeds look set to make good money out of Barca, with Andrea Radrizzani reportedly negotiating a clause that means the instalments the Catalan giants have to pay could go up if they arrive late.

There may now be the risk of this happening due to the La Liga side’s difficult financial situation, with Xavi’s team facing an early exit from the Champions League.

Leeds fans will be pleased to see their club plan for the future like this, with a smart strategy clearly in place to help the Yorkshire outfit avoid the kind of dire financial situation they found themselves in almost 20 years ago.