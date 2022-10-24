David Moyes cites one thing he might change at West Ham after recent events

West Ham boss David Moyes says Jarrod Bowen will remain as the Hammers’ penalty taker but it could be passed on down the line.

The winger missed from the spot against Liverpool in last Wednesday’s clash at Anfield and it was a game from which the Irons ultimately could have come away with a point.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson pulled off a fine save, which would turn out to be a decisive moment in the Reds’ 1-0 win, giving Moyes something to ponder ahead of the Irons’ clash against Bournemouth tonight.

The West Ham boss was talking about the penalty taker situation at the club recently and went on to say that there will be no change now but it could be passed on in the future.

Moyes said about the penalty situation: “I have got to say Jarrod was practising on Tuesday before we went up to Anfield.

“It is certainly not for the lack of practice that’s for sure. Sometimes you have very good goalkeepers, sometimes you might take the penalty as well as you like. You always think you should have done something differently maybe.

“All those elements come into it. Ultimately we didn’t score, it’s part of football and always has been. No, we will always keep practising and trying to get a good account from it.

“There will be no radical change in designated penalty-taker, although it could still be someone else. We changed when Declan missed. We might change now as well. We will see. In the main on the night I felt that Jarrod will score, I really did.”