Brutal stats show it’s surely time for Ten Hag to bring back Ronaldo to replace Man United flop

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been absolutely abysmal recently, the stats show.

The England international has so much talent and potential, but just can’t quite seem to channel that into consistent performances for Man Utd at the moment, and it looks to be hurting his club.

Erik ten Hag has made Rashford his first choice up front at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo, and it’s not really looking like it’s worth all the hassle and negative media headlines that have come with it.

See below as Rashford is statistically shown to be United’s least effective attacking player in the team’s last five games, with no goals or assists in that time, and plenty of big chances wasted…

? Marcus Rashford is the worst of Man United attackers in the last 5 games: – 38 dispossessions

– 8 big chances missed

– 0 goals

– 0 assists pic.twitter.com/oOAm4FjjWT — utdreport (@utdreprot) October 23, 2022

There is surely a case for bringing Ronaldo back into Ten Hag’s starting XI, even if the veteran Portugal international is no longer at the peak of his powers.

It’s hard to imagine the 37-year-old would go that many games with so little impact, as he showed last season that he remains one of the most clinical finishers in the game.

United have relied on goals from midfielders like Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes in recent games, so it’s clear that something needs to change up front.