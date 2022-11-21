Video: Jack Grealish dedicates his goal to young boy with heart-warming celebration for England

Jack Grealish scored England’s sixth goal of the game against Iran in their World Cup opener.

The Manchester City winger recently met a young lad called Finlay and promised him he would do his celebration next time he scored.

After failing to score for his club, his next goal came for England at the World Cup, and he dedicated his goal to Finlay, as seen below.

Scoring for your country must be an overwhelming feeling but to still dedicate his goal as he promised shows the true character of Grealish.