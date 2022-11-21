Video: Jack Grealish dedicates his goal to young boy with heart-warming celebration for England

Manchester City
Posted by

Jack Grealish scored England’s sixth goal of the game against Iran in their World Cup opener.

The Manchester City winger recently met a young lad called Finlay and promised him he would do his celebration next time he scored.

After failing to score for his club, his next goal came for England at the World Cup, and he dedicated his goal to Finlay, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Stat shows Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is a level above the rest after brace for England
Video: Iran score from the spot after outrageous VAR decision against England in the World Cup
“The only change on Friday” – Agent predicts which player Southgate will drop vs USA

Scoring for your country must be an overwhelming feeling but to still dedicate his goal as he promised shows the true character of Grealish.

 

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.