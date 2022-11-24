Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks furious after goal is surprisingly chalked off for a foul

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo did not look at all happy to see a goal ruled out for a foul after he thought he’d given Portugal the lead in their World Cup clash with Ghana.

Watch below as Ronaldo uses his strength and finishes well for what looks like a perfectly good goal, only for the referee to give it as a foul by the former Manchester United man…

More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Southgate provides encouraging fitness news on England duo
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brought to tears during Portuguese national anthem ahead of last World Cup
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea’s winger search, two Arsenal transfer targets + more

This will probably be Ronaldo’s last World Cup, so he’ll be desperate to make an impact and finally get his hands on the one trophy he hasn’t yet picked up in his illustrious career.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.