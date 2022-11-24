Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks furious after goal is surprisingly chalked off for a foul

Cristiano Ronaldo did not look at all happy to see a goal ruled out for a foul after he thought he’d given Portugal the lead in their World Cup clash with Ghana.

Watch below as Ronaldo uses his strength and finishes well for what looks like a perfectly good goal, only for the referee to give it as a foul by the former Manchester United man…

Ronaldo has the ball in the net but it's pulled back for a nudge in the build up… Should this goal have stood? ? #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3sKzvbj142 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022

This will probably be Ronaldo’s last World Cup, so he’ll be desperate to make an impact and finally get his hands on the one trophy he hasn’t yet picked up in his illustrious career.