Jordan Henderson finally recognised by England for what he is: a leader and a legend

Jordan Henderson is now in Dubai with his Liverpool team-mates for their training camp ahead of the second half of this season, having seen his stock dramatically rise in Qatar.

It’s not often a player aged 32, who has won everything available to them domestically, is regarded so negatively by the viewing public, but Henderson was one.

England fans used to mock his inclusion and any misplaced pass would automatically become a Twitter Meme and his name would trend accordingly.

Even some Liverpool fans, although a much smaller majority, have doubted Hendo’s skills in the middle of the park throughout his illustrious career.

But his performances at the World Cup proved why every manager, at club and country level, makes him a key part of the team.

Harry Kane is England’s official captain, but Henderson led them on the field – that much cannot be denied. He helped the prodigious talent Jude Bellingham, and formed an excellent, hard-working triumvirate with Declan Rice as well.

Will those midfielders end up playing with Hendo at Liverpool one day, I wonder?

Henderson isn’t just a shouter, though. He can fight, organise and play. His late entrance into the penalty area and his finish for the goal against Senegal in the Last 16 proved as much.

Now, Liverpool fans will be hoping he can keep up the energy and relentlessness he showed in Qatar. It’ll be vital if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are to finish in the top four.