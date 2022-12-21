Al Nassr are intending to speed up their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Arabian side have tabled an eye-watering deal with the forward, in which he would earn £175.6 million per season until 2025.

Al Nassr have confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp their intention to push and insist in the next days. The bid until June 2025 is still valid on the table, no plan to give up. ?? #transfers Cristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. pic.twitter.com/smlsJcqObk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

The 37-year-old left Manchester United on November 22 after reaching a mutual agreement with the club to terminate his contract prematurely.

It came after Ronaldo met with Piers Morgan to record an explosive interview making accusations about Erik ten Hag, the board and former teammates, it was then released as a two-part special and caused an uproar on social media.

Since then, Ronaldo had been focusing solely on the World Cup with Portugal but saw his side exit in the quarter-finals. With the tournament now over and the transfer window looming, it’s approaching decision time for the attacker.

Ronaldo keen to play football in Europe

Jorge Mendes has since been seeking a suitable destination for his client, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner seeking a European club to join.

However, there have been no concrete links yet and Ronaldo may be forced to play his first season outside of Europe if he agrees to Al Nassr’s lucrative offer.