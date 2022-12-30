Video: Darwin Nunez’s humorous response when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

When asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez gave a humorous response.

As the players were out signing autographs, one fan asked the Uruguayan to weigh in on the debate of who the GOAT is.

And Nunez, who was standing behind teammate Mohamed Salah, maintained a straight face before grinning and responding, “Salah.”

Salah’s number since joining Liverpool in 2017 has been extraordinary and almost Ronaldo and Messi like. He’s scored 172 goals for the club, including an impressive 31 goals last season.