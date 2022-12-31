Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just 65 seconds with a composed finish.

Arsenal’s superb run of form is showing no signs of stopping. A tough trip to Brighton may have been a stumbling block, but they got off to a perfect start.

Saka latched on to a loose ball in the box before showing his composure by slotting the ball into the corner.

Well, that was fast. ? Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal into the lead in just the second minute! ? @nbc and @peacock #MyPLMorning | #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/jWB9UgByG9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 31, 2022

WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL! ? Cool, calm and composed from Bukayo Saka! ? pic.twitter.com/adXLxJmWO8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and BeIN Sports.

Saka is having an unbelievable season at such a young age – it’s scary to think where he could be in a few years time.