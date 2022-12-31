(Video) Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead after just 66 seconds with composed finish

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just 65 seconds with a composed finish.

Arsenal’s superb run of form is showing no signs of stopping. A tough trip to Brighton may have been a stumbling block, but they got off to a perfect start.

Saka latched on to a loose ball in the box before showing his composure by slotting the ball into the corner.

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and BeIN Sports.

Saka is having an unbelievable season at such a young age – it’s scary to think where he could be in a few years time.

