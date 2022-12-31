Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just 65 seconds with a composed finish.
Arsenal’s superb run of form is showing no signs of stopping. A tough trip to Brighton may have been a stumbling block, but they got off to a perfect start.
Saka latched on to a loose ball in the box before showing his composure by slotting the ball into the corner.
Well, that was fast. ?
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal into the lead in just the second minute!
? @nbc and @peacock #MyPLMorning | #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/jWB9UgByG9
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 31, 2022
WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL! ?
Cool, calm and composed from Bukayo Saka! ? pic.twitter.com/adXLxJmWO8
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2022
restories
Saka!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A4bQEz8KKI
— GonçaloDias17 (@goncalo_diass17) December 31, 2022
Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and BeIN Sports.
Saka is having an unbelievable season at such a young age – it’s scary to think where he could be in a few years time.